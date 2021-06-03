Mountain Commerce Bank Lands At #47 on American Banker Magazine's Annual List of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mountain Commerce Bank Lands At #47 on American Banker Magazine's Annual List of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OCTQX: MCBI) announced today that—for the third consecutive year—its subsidiary, Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), earned a place among the top 200 publicly traded community banks in the United States as determined by American Banker magazine. The annual ranking is for community banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets and was released with the magazine's May 2021 issue.

Mountain_Commerce_Bank_Logo.jpg

The ranking—based on a three-year average of each bank's return on average equity (ROAE)—placed MCB at #47. The honor recognizes the community bank as one of only four Tennessee-based banks to make the grade and secures MCB the only spot of any in East Tennessee.  Over the last three years, MCB's ROAE averaged 13.19%.

"ROAE is a financial metric that measures profitability performance in relation to average shareholders' equity," said William E. (Bill) Edwards III, the bank's president and chief executive officer. "It is indicative of the focus we place on delivering a strong, consistent return to our shareholders."

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is state-chartered financial institution that traces its history over a century and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, serving East Tennessee through five branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small- and medium-sized businesses and high net-worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

As of March 31, 2021, MCB had $1.15 billion in total assets and $107.3 million in total shareholders' equity.

favicon.png?sn=FL99870&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bank-lands-at-47-on-american-banker-magazines-annual-list-of-top-200-publicly-traded-community-banks-301305561.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL99870&Transmission_Id=202106031500PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL99870&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment