Redfin Saves Customers Over $1 Billion in Real Estate Commissions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Redfin Saves Customers Over $1 Billion in Real Estate Commissions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redfin Customers Saved an Average of $8,200 in Real Estate Fees in 2020

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —  Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced the amount it has saved its brokerage customers has now exceeded $1 billion. Since 2006, Redfin has been saving customers money by charging sellers a low listing fee and giving homebuyers a commission refund when they purchase with a Redfin agent. To date, Redfin agents have helped customers with more than 300,000 transactions worth more than $150 billion

Redfin_Logo.jpg

Redfin puts the customer first by blending technology with local agents to deliver innovative service at a better value. Redfin invented map-based search, giving consumers more information about homes for sale. Then the company hired its own agents to be advocates for customers in the transaction, as employees with salary, bonuses and benefits. 

Redfin agents have saved customers money on fees while delivering better results. According to a 2020 analysis, homes listed by Redfin agents sold five days faster and for $2,200 more, on average, than comparable homes listed by other brokerages. Redfin listings also had a higher chance of selling, with 91.5% of listings selling within 90 days, compared to 78.3% for other brokerages. Customers who work with a Redfin agent are more loyal. Redfin's homebuyers are 54% more likely to work with Redfin again when they sell that home compared to customers who bought with another brokerage. 

"Real estate technology companies have raised billions of dollars over the past few years, but Redfin is one of the few to have used that technology to give the person buying or selling a home a better deal," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "What we're most proud of is that we saved customers money while paying our employees more: Redfin agents earn twice as much as a typical agent, and Redfin has a higher rate of agent retention than traditional brokerages. What kept this company together through booms and busts has been the investments this company has made in our people." 

Redfin sellers save thousands with a 1% listing fee when they sell and buy
Redfin charges a 1% listing fee when a customer sells and buys their next home with a Redfin agent, compared to the 2.5 to 3% listing fee that is typical of most brokerages. By listing with a Redfin agent, a seller of a $500,000 home would save approximately $10,000 on real estate fees. For customers who sell with Redfin without buying another home, Redfin charges a 1.5% listing fee, still significantly less than the typical fee. 

Redfin buyers save $1,750 on average
When a customer buys a home with a Redfin agent, Redfin gives a portion of the commission it earns to the buyer in the form of a refund at closing. In states where the Redfin Refund is available, the average amount was $1,750 in 2020. The Redfin Refund amount is based on the home's asking price and can be seen on the right-hand side of a property listing on Redfin.com.

Redfin is leading efforts to make real estate fees more transparent
Redfin has led efforts to make commission data more transparent. Redfin posts its listing fees and buyer refund amounts publicly, so customers know the amount and never have to haggle. The total commission paid by all U.S. home sellers is not tracked, however the amount of commission being offered to the agent representing the buyer is shared amongst agents via the Multiple Listing Services, a database agents use to share listings. Earlier this year, Redfin began publishing the buyer's agent commission being offered for every listing on Redfin.com in more than 75 markets across the country.

How does Redfin calculate customer savings?
Redfin calculates seller savings by comparing the fees paid by Redfin customers to a 2.5% listing fee. Buyer savings are the sum of Redfin Refunds given to buyers. 

For more information about how Redfin helps customers save, visit: https://www.redfin.com/why-redfin-how-you-save

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people. 

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click here.
Redfin-F

favicon.png?sn=SF00156&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-saves-customers-over-1-billion-in-real-estate-commissions-301305580.html

SOURCE Redfin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF00156&Transmission_Id=202106031530PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF00156&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment