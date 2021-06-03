AT&T Insiders Swoop in as Investors Bail

Ever since AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) announced it is spinning off its WarnerMedia entertainment division and combining it with Discovery Inc. ( DISCA, Financial), internet stock boards have been filled with the lamentations of disappointed dividend coupon clippers. The company also announced its intention to cut its dividend after the spinoff.

The stock has fallen about 10% since the deal was announced on May 18.

Meanwhile, informed insiders at AT&T (namely, the CEO and chief financial officer) have wasted no time, swooping in to pick up discounted shares soon after the announcement was made.

These are open market purchases and not option exercises, and thus a strong signal that AT&T shares are undervalued.

Over the past 18 months, there has been no insider selling, but quite a bit of buying, with the number of buys led by a Stephen Luczo, a member of the board of directors and former CEO of Seagate Technology ( STX, Financial).

Conclusion

Once the deal closes in mid-2022, the dividend will be "resized to account for the distribution of Warner Media to AT&T shareholders."

The company said it expects to have "an annual dividend payout ratio of 40% to 43% of anticipated free cash flow of $20 billion plus." Currently, the company's free cash flow is around $29.5. This would work out to a dividend cut of about one-third. I think this would work out to a dividend yield of around 4.75% assuming shares do not fall further.

It is arguably a little short-sighted for investors to sell AT&T shares due to the impending dividend cut. AT&T is essentially going back to being a telecom company and shareholders will be getting the spun off shares of the new entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery. While the latter is not expected to pay a dividend, it will have higher growth. Insiders are clearly saying this is going to be a good thing for AT&T. No insider dishes out a pile of cold, hard cash unless he or she strongly beleived the shares are of good value.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of AT&T.