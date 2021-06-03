Hotchkis & Wiley Buys Berkshire Hathaway, Cuts PNC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hotchkis & Wiley Buys Berkshire Hathaway, Cuts PNC

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hotchkis & Wiley has revealed its portfolio for the first quarter of 2021. Major trades include a new buy into Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.B, Financial), additions to its F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV, Financial) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK, Financial) holdings, selling out of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC, Financial) and a reduction in its General Electric Co. (GE, Financial) holding.

The Los Angeles-headquartered investment firm focuses exclusively on finding and owning undervalued companies that have a significant potential for appreciation. Its focused, value-orientated approach looks to parameters such as a company's tangible assets, sustainable cash flow and potential for improving business performance to find profitable investments.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the portfolio contained 465 stocks, with 14 new holdings. It was valued at $32.80 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 8%. Top holdings at the end of the quarter were American International Group Inc. (

AIG, Financial), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC, Financial), Citigroup Inc. (C, Financial), General Electric and Anthem Inc. (ANTM, Financial).

1400527738640551936.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are financial services (30.43%), industrials (12.30%) and technology (12.15%).

1400528666798084096.png

F5 Networks

The first quarter saw the firm boost its position in F5 Networks (

FFIV, Financial) by 497.24% with the purchase of 2.27 million shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $197.19. Overall, the purchase had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at 3.08%.

1400535111341985792.png

F5 Networks is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for networking traffic, security and policy management. Its products ensure applications are safely routed in efficient manners within on-premises data centers and across cloud environments. More than half of its revenue is based on providing services, and its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996 and generates sales globally.

On June 3, the stock was trading at $184.05 with a market cap of $10.95 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

1400536555109502976.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 7 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a declining operating margin. The strong profitability rank is supported by operating and net margins that beat at least 70% of competitors.

1400537741782962176.png

Berkshire Hathaway

The largest new position established by the firm during the quarter was Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.B, Financial). The holding was established with 1.70 million shares that traded at an average price of $242.84 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the firm has already gained 19.99% on the holding and the purchase had a 1.33% impact overall.

1400538733966544896.png

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm's core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the companies that make up its manufacturing, service and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire's largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon and IMC/ISCAR). The conglomerate is unique in that it is run on a completely decentralized basis.

As of June 3, the stock was trading at $291.96 per share with a market cap of $665.80 billion. The GF Value Line shows the shares trading at a fair value rating.

1400539072346214400.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52 ranks it worse than 79.55% of competitors in the insurance industry and is well below the 10-year high of 5.77.

1400539879103811584.png

PNC Financial Services Group

The firm cut ties with its PNC Financial Services Group (

PNC, Financial) holding during the quarter. The remaining 1.80 million shares were sold throughout the quarter for an average price of $164.89. The sale had a -0.94% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the firm gained 52.54% on the holding throughout its lifetime.

1400544268694605824.png

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.

The stock was trading at $196.22 per share with a market cap of $83.17 billion on June 3. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are modestly overvalued.

1400544789375504384.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The company has maintained consistent revenue and net income over the last decade with consistent revenue growth per share.

1400546539155247104.png

Bank of New York Mellon

Another holding that grew during the quarter was Bank of New York Mellon (

BK, Financial). The long-term holding grew by 200.74% with the purchase of 5.45 million shares. The shares traded at an average price of $43.95 during the quarter. Overall, the purchase had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 20.25%.

1400547022292930560.png

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $41.1 trillion in custody and administration (as of Dec. 31, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset management division manages about $2.2 trillion in assets.

On June 3, the stock was trading at $52.19 per share with a market cap of $45.69 billion. The shares are trading at a fair value rating according to the GF Value Line.

1400547657025343488.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for poor financial strength. The company has struggled to maintain profits with the weighted average cost of capital eating away at the return on invested capital.

1400548054402093056.png

General Electric

The firm pulled back its General Electric (

GE, Financial) by 16.75% with the sale of 19.40 million shares during the quarter. The shares traded at an average price of $12.14. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 30.43% and the sale had a -0.73% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

1400548728569352192.png

GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel, precision health and in the energy transition. The company is known for its differentiated technology and its massive industrial installed base of equipment sprawled throughout the world. That installed base most notably includes aerospace engines, gas and steam turbines, onshore and offshore wind turbines, as well as medical diagnostic and mobile equipment. GE earns most of its profits on the service revenue of that equipment, which is generally higher-margin.

As of June 3, the stock was trading at $14.09 per share with a market cap of $123.69 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1400549256724500480.png

GuruFocus givest the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs for a low Piotroski F-Score, declining revenue per share and an Altman Z-Score of 1.46 placing the company in the distress column. The company has struggled with cash flows over the last several years and has seen net income fall into negative values multiple times.

1400549918426288128.png

Also check out:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment