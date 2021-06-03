Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced participation in the following virtual conferences in June 2021:



Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 10

Jefferies 2021 Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22

Management will be available for one-on-ones and small group meetings during both events.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

