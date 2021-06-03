Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy Conference





Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( NYSE:PXD, Financial) today announced that Rich Dealy, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET.









The live presentation and the replay will be available to the public via webcast - click+here. The replay will be available for 30 days after the event.









Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006020/en/