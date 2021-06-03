Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory





Illinois American Water announced today Angie Bell has been named Director of Rates and Regulatory. Bell will succeed Rich Kerckhove who retires next month after over 14 years of dedicated service.









In her new role, Bell is responsible for the successful administration of rate reviews, rate mechanism compliance filings and other key rate and regulatory matters for Illinois American Water. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from the corporate office in Belleville.









“We are pleased Angie has joined our team. She brings over a decade of experience and knowledge to this position,” said Ladner. “We look forward to the leadership she brings to the team based on her success, with key regulatory matters. We also congratulate Rich on his retirement and thank him for his contributions.”









Bell comes to Illinois American Water from CenterPoint Energy where she worked for 15 years, most recently as Director of Regulatory and Rates. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Coker College in South Carolina.









About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.









With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









Illinois American Water Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction





with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest for Two Years in a Row.





For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006017/en/