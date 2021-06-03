CareDx Advances Artificial Intelligence in Transplantation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CareDx Advances Artificial Intelligence in Transplantation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership with OrganX to develop decision support systems

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with OrganX to develop clinical decision support tools across the transplant patient journey.

Together, CareDx and OrganX will develop advanced analytics that integrate AlloSure, the first transplant specific dd-cfDNA assay, with large transplant databases to provide clinical data solutions. This partnership delivers the next level of innovation beyond multi-modality by incorporating a variety of clinical inputs to create a universal composite scoring system.

“As AlloSure continues to evolve into the standard of care, we have added multi-modality as the next level of innovation for assessing organ injury for transplant recipients,” said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareDx. “This partnership with OrganX allows CareDx to further expand our leadership in multi-modality testing by integrating AlloSure into AI platforms.”

“CareDx has established itself as the leading transplant company and its focus on developing an integrated transplant ecosystem makes it an ideal partner for developing multidimensional solutions for transplant patients and healthcare providers,” said Dr. Alex Loupy, Founder, OrganX. “OrganX’s primary objective is to improve the quality of life and life expectancy for patients through translational science and the development of advanced digital health solutions. This partnership with CareDx will allow us to have this type of impact for organ transplant recipients.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

About OrganX
OrganX is an independent nonprofit health organization that fosters research and access to advanced health technologies in order to improve quality of life and life expectancy of patients affected by severe noncommunicable diseases across the world. 

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s collaboration with OrganX and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the collaboration; risks related to OrganX’s intellectual property protection; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0ODY1NSM0MjI3MTU3IzIwMDQ1MDM=
aa113294-aad4-44f6-8f89-e493c1cc550f

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment