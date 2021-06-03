Triton International to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference





June 3, 2021 – Triton International Limited ( NYSE:TRTN, Financial) today announced that Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available to the public on the Investors section of Triton’s website at www.trtn.com.









About Triton International Limited









Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.





