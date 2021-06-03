Salesforce Announces Annual Virtual Stockholders Meeting to Be Held on Thursday, June 10, 2021





Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the company's annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (PT) / 2:00 p.m. (ET). This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FCRM2021. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on April 15, 2021, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholder. An option to attend as a guest will be available if you are not a current stockholder.









Stockholders should refer to Salesforce’s proxy statement available at www.salesforce.com%2Finvestor for additional details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.









About Salesforce









Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005107/en/