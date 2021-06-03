Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting





Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held on June 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”).









Results of the Meeting









All of the eleven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected to the Board. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.









The results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

















Director















Votes in Favour















Votes Withheld















Number of Votes







Percentage (%)







Number of Votes







Percentage (%)







Robin A. Abrams







19,684,225







96.91%







627,400







3.09%







James R. Anderson







20,079,133







98.86%







232,492







1.14%







Karima Bawa







19,862,453







97.79%







449,172







2.21%







Russell N. Jones







19,898,582







97.97%







413,043







2.03%







Thomas K. Linton







19,934,401







98.14%







377,224







1.86%







Martin D. Mc Court







20,077,284







98.85%







234,341







1.15%







Lori M. O’Neill







19,622,877







96.61%







688,748







3.39%







Thomas Sieber







19,675,464







96.87%







636,161







3.13%







Kent P. Thexton







19,914,282







98.04%







397,343







1.96%







Mark Twaalfhoven







19,935,723







98.15%







375,902







1.85%







Gregory L. Waters







20,075,580







98.84%







236,045







1.16%















The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan and to approve all unallocated entitlements thereunder; (iii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan; and (iv) approve an advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.









By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, as follows:









Votes For







% Votes For







Votes Withheld







% Votes Withheld







24,910,144







98.88%







282,992







1.12%









By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to and all of the unallocated entitlements under the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “Treasury RSU Plan”), as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”), as follows:









Votes For







% Votes For







Votes Against







% Votes Against







15,465,660







76.14%







4,845,965







23.86%









By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan (the “Option Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular, as follows:









Votes For







% Votes For







Votes Against







% Votes Against







18,854,154







92.82%







1,457,471







7.18%









By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as follows:









Votes For







% Votes For







Votes Against







% Votes Against







18,766,235







92.39%







1,545,389







7.61%









No other business was voted upon at the Meeting.















