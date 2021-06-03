Logo
Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held on June 2, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



Results of the Meeting



All of the eleven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected to the Board. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.



The results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:







Director







Votes in Favour







Votes Withheld







Number of Votes



Percentage (%)



Number of Votes



Percentage (%)



Robin A. Abrams



19,684,225



96.91%



627,400



3.09%



James R. Anderson



20,079,133



98.86%



232,492



1.14%



Karima Bawa



19,862,453



97.79%



449,172



2.21%



Russell N. Jones



19,898,582



97.97%



413,043



2.03%



Thomas K. Linton



19,934,401



98.14%



377,224



1.86%



Martin D. Mc Court



20,077,284



98.85%



234,341



1.15%



Lori M. O’Neill



19,622,877



96.61%



688,748



3.39%



Thomas Sieber



19,675,464



96.87%



636,161



3.13%



Kent P. Thexton



19,914,282



98.04%



397,343



1.96%



Mark Twaalfhoven



19,935,723



98.15%



375,902



1.85%



Gregory L. Waters



20,075,580



98.84%



236,045



1.16%





The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan and to approve all unallocated entitlements thereunder; (iii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan; and (iv) approve an advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.



By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, as follows:



Votes For



% Votes For



Votes Withheld



% Votes Withheld



24,910,144



98.88%



282,992



1.12%



By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to and all of the unallocated entitlements under the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “Treasury RSU Plan”), as more particularly described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”), as follows:



Votes For



% Votes For



Votes Against



% Votes Against



15,465,660



76.14%



4,845,965



23.86%



By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated 1997 Stock Option Plan (the “Option Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular, as follows:



Votes For



% Votes For



Votes Against



% Votes Against



18,854,154



92.82%



1,457,471



7.18%



By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as follows:



Votes For



% Votes For



Votes Against



% Votes Against



18,766,235



92.39%



1,545,389



7.61%



No other business was voted upon at the Meeting.





About Sierra Wireless



Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.



Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sierrawireless.com%2Fiot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fsierra-wireless and on YouTube at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2FSierraWireless.



“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

