Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports May Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) ( COST) today reported net sales of $15.59 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended May 30, 2021, an increase of 24.2 percent from $12.55 billion last year.



For the thirty-nine weeks ended May 30, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $142.17 billion, an increase of 18.3 percent from $120.19 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

4 Weeks 39 Weeks U.S. 21.9% 15.3% Canada 28.8% 20.7% Other International 21.5% 20.9% Total Company 22.8% 16.8%

E-commerce

12.1%

58.9%

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

4 Weeks 39 Weeks U.S. 16.7% 15.3% Canada 8.9% 14.1% Other International 9.6% 15.6% Total Company 14.7% 15.2% E-commerce 8.7%

57.1%

This year’s May retail month had one additional shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Memorial Day. This shift positively impacted sales by approximately two to two and one-half percent.

Costco currently operates 809 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 29 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

