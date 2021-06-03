Jamf Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Board Members

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jamf Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Board Members

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vina Leite and Virginia Gambale join Jamf’s Board

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, recently announced the addition of two new Board members. Vina Leite and Virginia Gambale join the Jamf Board effective May 25, 2021. Leite was appointed to serve as the chair of the Compensation and Nominating Committee of the Board and Gambale was appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. 

“We are excited about the addition of Vina and Virginia as independent members to the Jamf Board,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Vina’s deep experience in human capital strategy and Virginia’s senior leadership experience in finance and technology will help Jamf continue to grow and execute on our mission of helping organizations succeed with Apple.” 

Vina Leite is the Chief People Officer at The Trade Desk, a publicly traded technology company that empowers digital ad buyers to purchase data-driven digital advertising campaigns.  

Leite brings extensive experience in human resources strategy and operations in the technology sector at fast-growing companies, has a track record of successfully leading organizations through periods of rapid growth and has a deep understanding of human capital, which have proved invaluable through her work as an advisor to CEOs and senior executives on a variety of organizational issues.

From 2016 until 2019, Leite was the Chief People Officer of the cyber security firm Cylance Inc., where she led that company through rapid growth. She left Cylance in 2019 when it was acquired by BlackBerry Limited. From 2014 to 2016, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at QLogic. Leite is a member of the National Human Resources Association and the Society for Human Resources Management. Leite earned a Bachelor’s degree in Management at Rhode Island College and a Master’s degree in Organizational Management from Capella University. 

Virginia Gambale is Managing Partner of Azimuth Partners LLC, a technology advisory firm facilitating the growth and adoption of emerging technologies for financial services, consumer and technology companies. Gambale’s previous experience in senior leadership positions in finance and technology and previous services on the boards of other public companies adds significant value to Jamf’s Board.

Prior to starting Azimuth Partners in 2003, Gambale was an Investment Partner at Deutsche Bank Capital and ABS Ventures from 1999 to 2003. Prior to that, Gambale held the position of Chief Information Officer at Bankers Trust Alex Brown and Merrill Lynch. Gambale currently serves as a director for Virtu Financial, First Derivatives plc, Regis Corp., Nutanix, Inc. and serves on the NACD Risk Oversight Advisory Council. She has also served on numerous international public and private boards, including JetBlue Airways Corp., Piper Jaffray Companies, Synchronoss Technologies, Motive, Inc., Workbrain and IQ Financial, among others. Gambale holds a B.S. from New York Institute of Technology-Old Westbury. 

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0ODU2MCM0MjI2ODY0IzIwOTQzNjY=
86dfb5e4-22cb-4b3e-9197-17446afc1d56

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment