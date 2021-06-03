Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Issuance of Compensation Shares

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) ( NOSUF) (“NERD” or the “Company”), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 2,798,059 subordinate voting shares to employees and directors of the Corporation, representing compensation shares. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.15, and are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of issuance.



Nerds On Site Inc., a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, specializes in providing cost effective, leading-edge solutions to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialist. NERD currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services more than 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 90,000 five-star ratings). NERD’s business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for US expansion. Visit the website to learn more: www.nerdsonsite.com

