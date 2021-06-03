Logo
Amlan Continues to Build Asia-Pacific Team with Appointment of Saksake Pacharadit as Regional Sales Manager

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that promote the optimal intestinal health of poultry and livestock and improve the economics of production, has named Saksake Pacharadit as the new regional sales manager for the Asia Pacific region (APEC).

Saksake is the latest addition to the Amlan team in the region to help producers and feed industry customers meet growing demand for animal protein. Poultry production in the region expanded by 56 percent in the last decade, with the growth trend expected to continue; pork production is expected to increase by 21 percent by 2028, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Economic Research Service.   

As regional sales manager, Saksake will plan and execute regional strategy and accelerate sales growth for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia. With the growth of poultry and swine production in the APEC region, he will build and lead the customer-focused team in delivering Amlan's proprietary mineral-based feed additive solutions and providing superior service and technical support to producers. With increasing production challenges in livestock and poultry production, Saksake will ensure Amlan’s goals are aligned with producers' objectives of improving production efficiencies and profitability.

“Poultry production in Southeast Asia is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, accounting for one-third of global production by 2023. With his extensive poultry experience in the APEC region, Saksake will provide valuable knowledge in helping us deliver long-term value and profitable solutions to our customers through our novel feed additive technology,” says Fred Kao, Vice President of Global Sales, Amlan International. “We are extremely excited to welcome Saksake to the Amlan team. We know he will lead his team effectively in strengthening our operations in the region.”

After years of leading sales and technical service across Asia, Saksake comes to Amlan with a wealth of experience building customer relationships and setting sales strategy. Most recently, he worked as an assistant vice president for a prominent genetics company where he was responsible for the sales and technical service teams. He also worked to acquire new business across Asia.

“Amlan is at the forefront of developing and introducing natural mineral-based feed additive solutions to the global market,” says Dan Jaffee, President and CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee is also President and General Manager of Amlan. “With Saksake joining our talented team of industry professionals, we know he will only help strengthen our operations and be a valuable asset in meeting evolving consumer demands for high-quality animal protein.”

Saksake has a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Rangsit University in Thailand and a master’s in business in marketing from Victoria University of Technology in Australia. He is also pursuing his Ph.D. in research and education development from Srinakarinwirot University in Thailand.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0febd58-d8aa-42d5-8924-5db0c34d8798

