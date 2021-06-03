Logo
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its hybrid Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s adoption of new Articles were approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 347,860,808, Total Voted: 200,371,833 Total Voted %: 57.60%

NomineesForFor %Against/
Withheld		Against/
Withheld%
Number of Directors178,454,36699.75%447,2680.25%
David A. Fennell165,643,91192.95%13,257,7237.41%
D. Bruce McLeod178,078,40599.54%823,2290.46%
Anna Tudela178,094,10899.55%807,5260.45%
David Rae168,020,91493.92%10,880,7206.08%
Walter Segsworth177,879,28599.43%1,022,3490.57%
Anna El-Erian175,658,90498.19%3,242,7301.81%
Anthony P. Walsh175,837,95298.29%3,063,6821.71%
Leo Zhao177,584,80699.26%1,316,8280.74%
Appointment of Auditors199,973,12499.80%00
Other Business92,083,96251.47%86,817,67248.53%

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jim Morton for his guidance and support over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO.

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:1 888 648-4218
[email protected]

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO
1800-555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9
Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051
http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

