Descartes Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (

DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2021, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 76,511,842 which represented 90.53% of the 84,514,455 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 21, 2021.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director NomineeNumber of Votes
FOR		Number of Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage of
Total Votes FOR
Deepak Chopra74,888,464889,75198.83%
Deborah Close75,337,800440,41499.42%
Eric Demirian75,382,106396,10999.48%
Dennis Maple73,924,0761,854,13997.55%
Chris Muntwyler75,676,626101,58999.87%
Jane O’Hagan 75,675,473102,74199.86%
Edward Ryan75,634,059144,15699.81%
John Walker75,546,613231,60199.69%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes WITHELD		Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
76,451,77059,67299.92%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of
Votes FOR		Number of
Votes AGAINST		Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
72,560,3143,217,90195.75%

About Descartes
Descartes (

DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358
[email protected]

