Radiant Logistics Announces The Appoitment Of Kristin Toth Smith To Its Board Of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Radiant Logistics Announces The Appoitment Of Kristin Toth Smith To Its Board Of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RENTON, Wash., June 3, 2021

RENTON, Wash., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced the appointment of Kristin Toth Smith to its Board of Directors. Ms. Smith will assume her position with the Board effective immediately and will further join the Company's Audit and Executive Oversight Committee at the Company's 2021 annual meeting (expected to be held in November 2021), where she will chair the Committee's nominating and corporate governance oversight functions. The appointment of Ms. Smith as a director results from a rigorous process to identify a prospective new director in anticipation of the retirement of Jack Edwards later this year.

Ms. Smith brings with her a strong background in transportation and logistics, with an emphasis on emerging e-commerce and last-mile platforms. She currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at Fernish, a furniture and home decor subscription service, and previously held leadership positions at start-up ventures including Zulily, an omnichannel e-commerce platform and Dolly, an on-demand last-mile delivery and moving service. Prior to her extensive startup experience, Smith led several teams at Amazon in operations and retail, including inbound transportation, same-day delivery, Movies & Television and the demand side of the business of Amazon's digital music team, including Marketing, Product Management, Site Merchandising, Pricing, Business Development, and Design teams responsible for the launch of Amazon's digital music cloud-based offering. Before joining Amazon, Smith held various leadership positions at Dell Computer Corp., where she led various teams to build technology infrastructure and software for the radical re-design of desktop manufacturing and supply chain.

Smith is an active volunteer and dedicates time helping others succeed through education, coaching, advisory positions, and mentoring. She serves on a number of non-profit boards as well as several advisory boards for startups (mostly women-founded and -led companies). Smith is the Board Chair for University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship, was a contributing author for Women in Tech (Sasquatch Books), and enjoys public speaking, coaching, and teaching.

Smith holds a BSE and MSE in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan, a SM in Civil and Environmental Engineering from MIT and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management through the Leaders for Global Operations fellowship program.

Says Smith: "Radiant has enjoyed a consistent trajectory of profitable growth and I am excited to join the Board and contribute to its continued success as the company continues to scale. I am also looking forward to the opportunity to help advance the Company's efforts around environmental, social and governance issues that are becoming increasing important in our world today."

"We are pleased to welcome Kristin to our Board of Directors," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO. "Kristin has been a pioneer in every organization fortunate enough to benefit from her contributions and I am confident she will bring a fresh perspective to the board and help us continue to build out our e-commerce and last-mile service offerings as well as take a leading role in our efforts around various ESG initiatives."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

radiant_logistics__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ99389&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-announces-the-appoitment-of-kristin-toth-smith-to-its-board-of-directors-301305401.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ99389&Transmission_Id=202106031605PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ99389&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment