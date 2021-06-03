Triumph Selected To Support Boeing Vertical Lift Sustainment Depot Repair Program

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE: TGI] announced that it has signed a repair and overhaul services agreement with Boeing for engine driven pumps on the AH-64 Apache. The long-term agreement supports the Boeing Vertical Lift Sustainment (VLS) Depot Program, which provides the U.S. Army with lifecycle support of the Apache combat helicopter.

"As the supplier of the Apache engine driven pump, Triumph's participation in the VLS Depot Repair Program helps improve operational readiness of the fleet while also reducing total ownership cost," said Scott Ledbetter, President of Triumph Actuation Products & Services operating company. "Triumph is a natural choice for customers who seek world class engineering expertise combined with in-house maintenance and repair capabilities. This agreement reflects a long-term commitment to our customer, and we are pleased that Boeing recognizes the continued value we can provide throughout the product lifecycle."

The engine driven pumps that were designed and manufactured by Triumph supply hydraulic power to critical flight controls and utility functions on the aircraft. Triumph's in-house MRO business works hand-in-hand with the engineers who designed the pumps, providing the most reliable and cost-effective aftermarket support. The contract extends through 2024.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

