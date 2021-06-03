DuPont to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, will speak at Deutsche Bank's 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:45 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont investors website and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

