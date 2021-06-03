Logo
Echo Global Logistics Named One of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Global Trade

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the Eighth Consecutive Year, Echo Highlighted as a Leading 3PL on "Fantastic Fifty" List

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, has been named one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers of 2020 by Global Trade, a prominent logistics magazine and news website focused on domestic and global expansion solutions. The "Fantastic Fifty" list honors leading 3PLs that are transforming the logistics industry through innovative technology while also providing exceptional customer service and exceeding client expectations. This is the eighth consecutive year Echo has received this honor. Echo has earned this recognition every year since Global Trade first introduced the distinction in 2013.

"It's an honor for Echo to once again be named a Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Global Trade," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our industry-leading technology, top-notch logistics experts, and best-in-class customer service set Echo apart in the industry. At Echo, our clients and carrier partners get technology at their fingertips and experts by their side when they want them."

As a Fortune 1000 3PL, Echo has created a robust network that enables the company to move more than 16,000 shipments every day for its more than 35,000 clients through its network of over 50,000 carrier partners. While providing exceptional service to its clients, Echo leverages its industry expertise, proprietary technology, vast access to capacity, and suite of multimodal shipping solutions to ensure each client receives the transportation management that's right for their business.

In Global Trade's "Fantastic Fifty" feature, the publication highlights Echo's user-friendly, proprietary technology that allows clients and carrier partners alike to "operate more nimbly, adapting to changes with real-time visibility." For example, EchoShip™, the company's self-service shipping platform, consolidates and simplifies shipping by enabling clients to quote, book, ship, track, and manage invoices. EchoDrive®, its web portal and mobile app for carriers, provides real-time access to search, bid, book, manage, track, and get paid on freight hauled for Echo. Both are built on EchoAccelerator, a flexible and robust proprietary architecture that supports shipper, carrier, and managed transportation systems.

"At Echo, technology is integral to everything we do, and we're continuously developing technological advancements that enable us to serve shippers and carriers in new and better ways," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Inclusion in Global Trade's 'Fantastic Fifty' list is a testament to the strides we've made in disrupting the logistics industry through our proprietary technology and our commitment to innovation."

Global Trade's annual "Fantastic Fifty" list of top 3PLs showcases leading companies while also providing a comprehensive list for businesses seeking new partnership opportunities. The Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers of 2020 were selected based on industry reputation, outstanding operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology solutions, and unmatched levels of innovation. For more information, please visit www.globaltrademag.com.

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

Echo_Global_Logistics_named_one_of_the_Top_50_Third_Party_Logistics_Providers_of_2020_by_Global_Trad.jpg

Echo_Logo_Tagline__RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG98755&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-named-one-of-the-top-50-third-party-logistics-providers-by-global-trade-301305406.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG98755&Transmission_Id=202106031601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG98755&DateId=20210603
