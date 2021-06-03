SYNNEX Corporation Moves Up to #117 on 2021 FORTUNE 500 List

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, announced today that it has advanced 13 spots on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 List, to #117.

SYNNEX reported revenue of $24.7 billion for fiscal 2020.

"Since our founding 40 years ago, and through the hard work and dedication of our talented team of associates, we have grown from a start-up into a worldwide business, without losing our entrepreneurial spirit along the way. I would like to thank all our team members, past and present, for their contribution to our four decades of success and growth. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for SYNNEX as we continue to play an integral role in the IT marketplace", said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to assist our customer and vendor partners grow their businesses in this age of accelerated digital transformation."

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

