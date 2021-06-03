Halfaker and Associates, LLC to be acquired by SAIC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Halfaker and Associates, LLC to be acquired by SAIC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, announced today that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC).

Halfaker_and_Associates_Logo.jpg

With advanced end-to-end digital solutions designed to transform government mission delivery and optimize customer decision-making, Halfaker is a leader in value-based software delivery using modern implementation practices like DevSecOps, automation, and product line management. Halfaker is also a Top 5 IT provider on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) acquisition program, with experience leading large-scale technical Agile development initiatives across multiple task orders at VA as well as the Department of Defense (DoD), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and other Federal agencies.

"I am excited to embark on this next chapter of Halfaker's mission to continue to serve," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "The alignment of SAIC's culture and values with this important mission has been critical in making the decision to join forces and successfully bolster the services we provide our customers with even greater digital transformation capacity and scalability. This acquisition enables our delivery teams to maintain our customer-centric focus while exponentially increasing our ability to provide the technical depth and top technical talent needed to meet the government's most pressing challenges." 

"The addition of Halfaker's proven team and capabilities reinforces SAIC's commitment to supporting the government healthcare mission, including our strong support for the health and wellbeing of Veterans," said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. "This acquisition enhances our ability to support our customers' digital transformation needs and continue to be the innovative technology solutions provider our customers expect."

Advisors
Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Halfaker and Associates on this transaction, and Crowell & Moring LLP served as legal counsel. King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to SAIC.

About Halfaker
At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

About SAIC
SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving the nation's technology transformation. Driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities, SAIC's offerings span the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets with a portfolio that includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC is home to more than 26,000 employees and realizes annual revenues of approximately $7.2 billion. To learn more about SAIC, please visit www.saic.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL00274&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halfaker-and-associates-llc-to-be-acquired-by-saic-301305629.html

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00274&Transmission_Id=202106031630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00274&DateId=20210603
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment