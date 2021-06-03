Betsy Nabel and Jeff Brodsky join Accolade Board of Directors

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company reinventing healthcare, today announced a series of changes to its board of directors that will bolster the board with significant healthcare and human resources expertise.

Incoming board member Elizabeth ("Betsy") Nabel, M.D., is executive vice president for strategy at ModeX Therapeutics, developer of innovative immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Previously, Dr. Nabel served for eleven years as the president of Brigham and Women's Hospital, the second largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and one of the largest hospitals in metro Boston. During her tenure, the hospital became known as one of the safest in the U.S. – including pioneering development of computerized physician order entry (CPOE), now an accepted safety practice in the U.S. and abroad. Earlier in her career, Dr. Nabel directed the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health, overseeing the institute's mission to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood disorders in the United States. Dr. Nabel also serves on the boards of directors of Moderna, a leader in the development of medicines based on messenger RNA (mRNA), as well as Medtronic, one of the world's largest medical device companies.

"I am delighted to join the Accolade board. Accolade is leading the transformation of patient and consumer healthcare experience by providing personalized services to individuals throughout their healthcare journey," said Dr. Nabel. "As a seasoned healthcare leader, I know how important it is for patients and their families to receive personalized care, driven by state-of-the-art digital technologies. Accolade has the leadership, tools and experience to drive this critical healthcare transformation."

Dr. Nabel will be joined on Accolade's board of directors by Jeff Brodsky, vice chairman at Morgan Stanley and member of its operating committee. In his current role, Mr. Brodsky engages directly with management and the board on critical strategic issues related to executive talent, succession, and diversity and inclusion. He also helps lead the firm's COVID-19 response and brings direct experience in acquisition integration, most recently the acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance. During more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Brodsky has held a variety of leadership roles across the human resources function, culminating in more than 10 years as the firm's chief human resources officer. In addition to his leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Brodsky serves on the Safe Horizon board of directors and is an executive in residence at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, where he previously served on the advisory board.

"Regardless of where they work, employees value healthcare more than any other benefit they're provided," said Mr. Brodsky. "I've seen firsthand the value of the kinds of services Accolade provides, including the many lives that have been saved as a result. Accolade is uniquely positioned to lead the aggregation and streamlining of critical healthcare services, and I'm excited about the chance to be part of the path forward."

Both Dr. Nabel and Mr. Brodsky will join Accolade's board of directors effective immediately. They step into vacancies created by the departures of Senator Bill Frist, former majority leader of the U.S. Senate and former heart and lung transplant surgeon, and Michael Cline, current board chairman, who are both stepping down, effective today. With the departure of Mr. Cline, Accolade Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajeev Singh will assume the role of chairman of the board of directors. In addition to these changes, current Accolade board member Peter Klein, former chief financial officer of Microsoft and the current chair of the board's audit committee, will assume the newly created role of lead independent director.

"We're honored to welcome Betsy Nabel, an innovative physician-leader, and Jeff Brodsky, a strategic operational and management team leader, as we continue our work to transform how healthcare is provided in America," said Accolade CEO and Chairman of the Board Rajeev Singh. "We're also forever grateful for the many contributions of Senator Frist and Michael Cline, both of whom have been instrumental in counseling the Accolade team from our founding twelve years ago through to our initial public offering in 2020."

About Accolade

Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Accolade helps millions of people and their employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system with empathy, expertise and through exceptional service while supporting them in lowering the cost of care and improving health outcomes. Accolade blends technology-enabled health and benefits solutions, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians and access to expert medical opinion services for high-cost treatment decisions. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent. For more information, visit Accolade on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and at www.accolade.com.

