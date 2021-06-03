Logo
Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for Summer 2021

A look at value screener records as investors kick off the summer season

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 03, 2021

Summary

  • Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger strategies continue outperforming the benchmark.
  • Value Screeners identify stocks meeting Ben Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett’s investing criteria.
Article's Main Image

As investors kick off the summer season, several stocks meet investing criteria based on Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) ’s investing criteria according to GuruFocus Value Screeners, a Premium feature.

Value Screener overview and performance background

GuruFocus’ value screeners range from the Ben Graham Net-net strategy to the Undervalued-Predictable strategy, allowing users to view stocks based on a wide range of investing styles. According to the Model Portfolios page, several strategies like the Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger strategies have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 index benchmark in over the past several years.

1400562185964376064.jpeg

The Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger strategies apply Buffett and

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) ’s concept of finding “good companies at fair prices.” Like the name suggests, the Undervalued-Predictable screen lists companies that have predictable revenue and earnings growth and are trading below their intrinsic value based on the discount cash flow model. Table 1 illustrates the number of Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger stocks for each GuruFocus region.

ScreenerUSAAsiaEuropeCanadaUK / IrelandOceaniaLatin AmericaAfricaIndia
Undervalued-Predictable158247273228671431986
Buffett-Munger238876527338230


Table 1

High Quality Low CapEx Screen

The High Quality Low CapEx Screen seeks companies that have high financial strength, high profitability, good business predictability and trade in industries that generally have low capital expenditures. The strategy has returned 11.41% year to date, compared to the S&P 500's return of 12.04%. Table 2 illustrates the number of High Quality Low CapEx stocks for each region.

ScreenerUSAAsiaEuropeCanadaUK / IrelandOceaniaLatin AmericaAfricaIndia
High Quality Low CapEx268466323537046


Table 2

Table 3 illustrates the number of stocks making GuruFocus’ other value screens, which include Ben Graham’s net-net screen and Peter Lynch’s value screen.

ScreenerUSAAsiaEuropeCanadaUK / IrelandOceaniaLatin AmericaAfricaIndia
Ben Graham Net-Net11041416132201137187
Peter Lynch Screener29483221001022
Historical Low Price-Sales68199740210371317
Historical Low Price-Book902371053360641628
Dividend Stocks43471233116181212
52-week Lows Stocks88624041106502606138464246
52-week Highs Stocks430927205616373185227210762221760


Table 3

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Author's Avatar