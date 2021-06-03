Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for Summer 2021

As investors kick off the summer season, several stocks meet investing criteria based on Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) ’s investing criteria according to GuruFocus Value Screeners, a Premium feature.

Value Screener overview and performance background

GuruFocus’ value screeners range from the Ben Graham Net-net strategy to the Undervalued-Predictable strategy, allowing users to view stocks based on a wide range of investing styles. According to the Model Portfolios page, several strategies like the Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger strategies have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 index benchmark in over the past several years.

The Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger strategies apply Buffett and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) ’s concept of finding “good companies at fair prices.” Like the name suggests, the Undervalued-Predictable screen lists companies that have predictable revenue and earnings growth and are trading below their intrinsic value based on the discount cash flow model. Table 1 illustrates the number of Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger stocks for each GuruFocus region.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Undervalued-Predictable 158 247 273 22 86 7 143 19 86 Buffett-Munger 23 88 76 5 27 3 38 2 30

Table 1

High Quality Low CapEx Screen

The High Quality Low CapEx Screen seeks companies that have high financial strength, high profitability, good business predictability and trade in industries that generally have low capital expenditures. The strategy has returned 11.41% year to date, compared to the S&P 500's return of 12.04%. Table 2 illustrates the number of High Quality Low CapEx stocks for each region.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India High Quality Low CapEx 26 84 66 3 23 5 37 0 46

Table 2

Table 3 illustrates the number of stocks making GuruFocus’ other value screens, which include Ben Graham’s net-net screen and Peter Lynch’s value screen.

Table 3