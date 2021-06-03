Logo
American Eagle Outfitters Announces 31% Dividend Increase Reflecting Strength in the Business, Financial Health and Confidence in Delivering Consistent Long-Term Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Board of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today approved a 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share.



The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, up from $0.55 per share previously. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.



“I am pleased to announce a material increase to our dividend today. Following a record first quarter result, the increase reflects our confidence in the growth potential of our leading brands and profit flow through fueled by our Real Power. Real Growth. value creation plan. We are well-positioned to sustain solid cash flow and remain committed to generating strong shareholder returns,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.



About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995



This release and related statements by management contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. All forward-looking statements made by the company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on many important factors, some of which may be beyond the company’s control. Words such as "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise and even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The following factors, in addition to the risks disclosed in Item 1A., Risk Factors, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 and in any other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company's financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this release or otherwise made by management: the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related operational disruptions; the risk that the company’s operating, financial and capital plans may not be achieved; our inability to anticipate customer demand and changing fashion trends and to manage our inventory commensurately; seasonality of our business; our inability to achieve planned store financial performance; our inability to react to raw material cost, labor and energy cost increases; our inability to gain market share in the face of declining shopping center traffic; our inability to respond to changes in e-commerce and leverage omni-channel demands; our inability to expand internationally; difficulty with our international merchandise sourcing strategies; challenges with information technology systems, including safeguarding against security breaches; and global economic, public health, social, political and financial conditions, and the resulting impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, as well as other changes in consumer discretionary spending habits, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and liquidity.

