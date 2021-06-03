The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) will webcast its presentation at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00 PM ET. A link to the presentation will be available under the Webcast banner in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at NWHM.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for a 30-day period following the event.

About The New Home Company

