InterDigital Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (

IDCC, Financial), a mobile and video technology research and development company, held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 2, 2021 via the internet through an interactive webcast.

At the meeting, the company’s shareholders approved the election of Liren Chen, Joan H. Gillman, S. Douglas Hutcheson, John A. Kritzmacher, Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, John D. Markley, Jr. and Jean F. Rankin as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders also passed an advisory resolution to approve the company’s executive compensation as reported in its 2021 proxy statement and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

An archive of the webcast of the annual meeting is available at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDCC2021 and on the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.interdigital.com/event.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P SmallCap 600® index.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Tiziana Figliolia
[email protected]
+1 (302) 300-1857

