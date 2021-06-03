Alcanna Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") (TSX: CLIQ) held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting").



The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors



Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Barnett 15,741,539 95.00 828,080 5.00 James F.C. Burns 16,376,642 98.84 192,977 1.16 Peter Lynch 16,344,676 98.64 224,943 1.36 Karen Prentice 16,358,743 98.73 210,876 1.27 Denis Ryan 16,378,650 98.85 190,969 1.15 Kristina Williams 16,262,571 98.15 307,048 1.85

2. Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 16,577,653 96.02 687,343 3.98

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Alcanna Inc.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating in excess of 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NOVC), also operates 54 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ". Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

