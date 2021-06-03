Class Acceleration Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Class Acceleration Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOODSIDE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Acceleration Corp. (: CLAS, CLAS.U, CLAS.W) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the .

The informed the Company that, under the 's rules, the Company can regain compliance with the 's continued listing requirements by filing the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC at any time prior to November 24, 2021.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is currently determining the extent to which the April 12, 2021 statement released by the Staff of the SEC (the "Statement") relating to the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") will impact its financial statements as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be included in the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q.

The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, resulted in the Company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline. The Company is working diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q and expects to file such report in advance of the deadline and thereby regain compliance with the continued listing requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Caroline Moe Hoch
Class Acceleration Corp.
650-380-9550
[email protected]

Andrew M. Berger
SM Berger & Company
216-464-6400
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI0ODc0MCM0MjI3MTQxIzIyMTAzMzQ=
e508737d-78b4-4f5f-a5b1-23f6cbb1c005

You may also like :

  1. CLAS Guru Trades
  2. CLAS 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. CLAS DCF Calculation
  4. CLAS 10-Year Valuations
  5. CLAS Insider Trade
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment