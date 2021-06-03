Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in June





Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, today announced that its management will participate at the following investor conference in June 2021. The management team including Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Jason Hogg, EVP Acima are expected to present at the conference.









Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Rent-A-Center management team will be presenting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in a fireside chat format.













The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast in the Investor Events page of Rent-A-Center’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com.









About Rent-A-Center, Inc.









Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Acima (which, beginning in Q1 2021, includes the former Preferred Lease and recently acquired Acima business) provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,970 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006077/en/