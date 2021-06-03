Business Mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs And Diamond Selling Recording Artist Swae Lee Launch The 'CÎROC Summer Citrus Sounds Of Summer' Mobile Pop-Up Experience, To Kick Off A Season Of Celebration

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is celebrating the most anticipated summer yet with the launch of "CÎROC Sounds of Summer," a mobile pop-up experience inspired by their newest offering, the Limited-Edition CÎROC Summer Citrus. To help launch the experience, Sean "Diddy" Combs tapped longtime friend of the brand and Diamond Selling Recording Artist, Swae Lee, known for making the season's best hits, to bring the vibes to the streets and get fans in the summer state of mind.

On Saturday, June 5th, Swae Lee will amp up the season's kick-off in Miami with a live, high-energy performance off a yacht, where Swae will sing some of his biggest summer jams, while the mobile truck roams the streets, offering fans swag, beats and treats. The ocean-floating stage will take over the beach and the mainland, with a billboard LED screen for both Miami beachgoers and riverfront crowds to watch the performance as it sails down the river. Fans 21+ are invited to join CÎROC and toast to the best summer yet, with delicious golden hour cocktails at the city's hottest waterfront restaurants and bars.

"The summer of 2021 is finally a time that we can safely gather with friends and family, which is why we are so thrilled to be introducing the 'CÎROC Sounds of Summer' experience," commented Sean "Diddy" Combs. "We can't wait to help people celebrate with delicious CÎROC Summer Citrus cocktails, great music and tasty treats that we certainly all deserve."

Throughout the weekend, the "CÎROC Sounds of Summer" mobile truck experience will make its way through Miami's hottest spots with stops including South Beach, Brickell, Wynwood Walls, Bayside Marketplace, Lincoln Road and more. The vibrant, bright orange truck will offer fans 21+ everything they need for the ultimate summer experience including:

Summer Jams : Need a new summer anthem? The surround-sound speakers will be bumping Swae Lee's hottest hits that will bring the sounds of summer to the streets. A livestream of his on-water performance will also project on the screens so you won't miss a beat.

The "CÎROC Sounds of Summer" mobile pop-up experience will be rolling into a city near you with all the seasonal swag needed for a fun celebration.

"I'm so excited to partner with CÎROC Summer Citrus to introduce the new flavor of summer celebrations," says Swae Lee. "Nothing screams summer like coming together with your closest friends to enjoy good music and great vibes. I'll be raising a glass to that!"

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly!

CÎROC CITRUS SUNRISE

An elegant, summery cocktail with flavors of citrus and a tart finish.

1.5 oz CÎROC Summer Citrus

3 oz Orange juice

1 oz Cranberry juice or Pomegranate juice

Glass : Highball or Rocks

Garnish : Orange Wedge

Instructions : Add the CÎROC Summer Citrus and orange juice into a highball or rocks glass filled with ice. Top off with Cranberry juice or Pomegranate juice and garnish.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

CÎROC Summer Citrus. Made With Vodka Infused With Orange And Other Citrus Flavors. 35% Alc/Vol. Imported by Cîroc Distilling Company, New York, NY.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

