Targa Resources & Envestnet Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 9:
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX, Financial). Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners are acquiring CoreLogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
- Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV, Financial) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NASD:TCF). S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD:HBAN) is acquiring TCF Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 9, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Targa Resources
TRGP
Energy
Addition
Envestnet
ENV
Information Technology
Deletion
CoreLogic
CLGX
Industrials
Deletion
TCF Financial
TCF
Financials
