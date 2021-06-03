Day of Reckoning Approaching for Biogen Alzheimer's Drug

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Day of Reckoning Approaching for Biogen Alzheimer's Drug

Big movements in company shares expected on FDA approval or denial

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jun 03, 2021

Summary

  • Agency decision on aducanumab expected in days
  • Expect big moves in stock on yay or nay
  • Denial could lead activist investors to push for management changes at company
Article's Main Image

The FDA decision on Biogen Inc.’s (BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment aducanumab is scheduled to come in the next few days. In an Activist Insight Vulnerability study, Insightia placed the company near the top of the list of drug firms most likely to come under investor pressure in the next several months. Compared to its peers, Biogen's stock has underperformed, the firm says.

A thumbs down on the treatment could not only send the company’s shares into a tailspin but reverberate throughout the pharmaceutical industry. The agency’s denial of aducanumab could not only trigger a proxy fight at Massachusetts-based Biogen but lead to a flurry of acquisitions or mergers, reported Fierce Pharma.

There’s no question the company has been a laggard. In the past year, Biogen’s shares have slid more than 11% to $272.55. That’s a long way off from its 52-week high of nearly $364.

Things could get much worse if aducanumab is nixed. Analyst Iuri Struta said Biogen’s future is riding on the back of the drug given it has taken practically no steps to prepare for the eventual loss of patent protection for its three main key multiple sclerosis medications - Tysabri, Tecfidera and Vumerity. “Uncertainty over what will be the company’s next revenue driver has dented investor confidence,” wrote Struta.

Among members of Big Pharma, Biogen in the 93rd percentile of companies most vulnerable to activist investor pressure over the next nine months, according to the vulnerability study.

1400562226259054592.png

Aducanumab has a checkered past and it doesn’t appear to be the breakthrough treatment so desperately needed by physicians and patients. The drug got new life after it was labeled all but dead in October 2019, when Biogen and its partner Easai Co.Ltd. (TSE:4523) said they were stopping phase 3 testing because the drug simply wasn't working. Shortly thereafter, Biogen changed its mind and said that since additional data showed aducanumab was effective against Alzheimer's. That lead to the company asking the FDA for expedited review when it filed for approval.

The reasons investors have soured on Biogen’s shares are many. At $41 billion, the company’s market cap is trading at only 11 times its profits and 7.7 times its Ebitda, noted Fierce Pharma. By comparison, the numbers for Biogen’s peers are 22.2 and 15.8 on average, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales figures show a company in free fall. For the first time in decades, Biogen’s annual revenue declined in 2020 and did so in a huge way, dropping from $14.4 billion in 2019 to $13.4 billion last year. The trend accelerated in the first quarter of this year.

According to Struta, aducanumab is the “only real hope of avoiding a plunge over the patent cliff.” Biogen needs to find a way to generate sales until its early-stage treatments start to hit the market in 2024. If aducanumab isn’t approved or is given limited access, an activist investor could point the finger at the management team’s execution and strategy and push for a change.

It wouldn’t be the first time Biogen came under investor pressure. More than 10 years ago, billionaire investor

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) forced changes at the company before ending a proxy fight in a settlement.

Some have speculated that given its issues, Biogen could go the acquisition route again. CEO Michael Vounatsos has made one deal since he took the company’s reigns in 2017, paying $800 million for Nightstar Therapeutics, but that company’s products have done little to address Biogen’s immediate needs.

Insightia thinks the company might be better off selling itself or merging with a competitor, pointing to other megadeals that have been consummated in the past few years.

As decision day nears, one analyst suggests investors buckle their seat belts in anticipation of big moves in Biogen stock, as well as gyrations in the shares of other companies that have Alzheimer’s treatments or may be takeover targets for Biogen, such as Esai, the company’s partner on aducanumab.

“The FDA’s upcoming decision on aducanumab is not only binary for Biogen but also likely to reverberate throughout the biopharma sector, influencing overall sentiment on the space, perceptions on regulatory flexibility and business development dynamics,” Brian Abrahams of RBC Capital Markets wrote. “With sector sentiment negative, the adu decision has potential to rapidly turn perceptions around or conversely, to double down on recent apathy.”

Disclosure; The author has no position in any of the companies mentioned in this article

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment