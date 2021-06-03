BRP Announces Election of Directors and Board Committee Composition

PR Newswire

VALCOURT, QC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format. The meeting was broadcasted via live webcast. The webcast will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

During the meeting, the Company acknowledged the departure from the Board of Directors of Mr. Joseph Robbins and thanked him for his many years of contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. Robbins has sat on the Board of Directors of BRP from 2013 until now.

Otherwise, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 27, 2021 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Withheld % Pierre Beaudoin 280,008,753 95.10% 14,418,619 4.90%









Joshua Bekenstein 272,038,054 92.40% 22,389,318 7.60%









José Boisjoli 291,512,122 99.01% 2,915,250 0.99%









Charles Bombardier 292,857,065 99.47% 1,570,307 0.53%









Michael Hanley 285,683,113 97.03% 8,744,259 2.97%









Ernesto M. Hernández 294,124,344 99.90% 303,028 0.10%









Katherine Kountze 294,334,979 99.97% 92,393 0.03%









Louis Laporte 292,860,807 99.47% 1,566,565 0.53%









Estelle Métayer 285,607,168 97.00% 8,820,204 3.00%









Nicholas Nomicos 285,646,812 97.02% 8,780,560 2.98%









Edward Philip 288,318,058 97.93% 6,109,314 2.07%









Barbara Samardzich 292,482,565 99.34% 1,944,807 0.66%

Board Committees

In December 2020, Mr. Charles Bombardier was appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee to replace Mr. Nicholas Nomicos, Mr. Hernández was also appointed as a member of the Investment and Risk Committee and Ms. Kountze was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee. As a result of the foregoing changes, the composition of the Board committees is now as follows:

Directors Audit

Committee Human

Resources &

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Pierre Beaudoin

Member

Member Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member José Boisjoli (Chair)



Member

Charles Bombardier



Member

Michael Hanley (Lead director) Chair





Katherine Kountze Member





Ernesto M. Hernández



Member

Louis Laporte



Member

Estelle Métayer Member





Nicholas Nomicos Member





Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Barbara Samardzich

Member Chair Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built

on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on-and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, including statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR at sedar.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent BRP's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, BRP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brp-announces-election-of-directors-and-board-committee-composition-301305697.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.