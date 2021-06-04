Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) for Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) for Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) to determine whether certain Tricida officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Tricida is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of non-absorbed therapies. Its lead drug candidate veverimer (TRC101) is intended to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease ("CKD") through the treatment of metabolic acidosis.



If you suffered a loss due to Tricida, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.



Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) Misled Shareholders About the Viability of its Clinical Trial and Efficacy of its Lead Drug Candidate



According to a complaint filed against the Company, Tricida conducted a single Phase 3 study for veverimer and sought approval under the FDA's Accelerated Drug Application ("ADA") program. Based on the strength of these trial results, Tricida went public on June 28, 2018. The offering registration statement and its prospectus misrepresented material facts. Specifically, the prospectus informed investors that Tricida's "double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled” trial was conducted "at 47 sites in the United States and Europe," touted the success of the trial, and stated that "based on feedback from the FDA … [the] trial[] will provide sufficient evidence of clinical safety and efficacy to support the submission and review of an NDA for TRC101 pursuant to the [ADA]." For years, Tricida's executives touted the success of the trial and hid the truth from investors.



On February 25, 2021, Tricida finally informed investors that the FDA had rejected the New Drug Application for veverimer, and the FDA's Office of New Drugs denied Tricida's appeal. Specifically, the FDA concluded: (1) the "extent of serum bicarbonate increase observed in the [] trial is not reasonably likely to provide a discernible reduction in CKD progression;" (2) "the confirmatory trial, VALOR-CKD, is underpowered;" (3) the trial results were "strongly influenced by a single site;" and (4) "the majority of sites for the [] trial" were in Eastern Europe, "where differences in patient management … might affect the treatment response to veverimer" "raising a concern of the applicability to a U.S. patient population." The stock fell on this news, wiping out $93 million in market capitalization.



Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) shareholders have options. If you would like more information regarding your rights, please contact Lauren Levi at (800) 350-6003 or [email protected], or via our Shareholder+Information+Form.



All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Tricida, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210603006112r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006112/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment