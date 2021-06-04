Logo
Navion Announces Termination of Letter of Intent With Daizee

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Navion Capital Inc. (

TSXV:NAVN.P, Financial) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, announces that further to its press releases dated April 23, 2020, January 12, 2021 and April 15, 2021 regarding the proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) with Daizee Diapers Corp./Daizee Baby Corp. ("Daizee"), the letter of intent between the Corporation and Daizee dated April 20, 2020, as extended and amended, has been terminated by the Corporation in accordance with its terms.

The Corporation is continuing to rigorously evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions and will provide updated disclosure regarding these matters in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Navion Capital Inc.
Livio Susin, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: (604) 789-2410
Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Navion Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650347/Navion-Announces-Termination-of-Letter-of-Intent-With-Daizee

img.ashx?id=650347

