Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKVILLE, ON, June 3, 2021

OAKVILLE, ON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today held a virtual annual meeting of common shareholders. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2021 were elected as directors of AQN until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AQN. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Christopher Ball

263,756,761

94.29%

15,982,779

5.71%

Arun Banskota

279,209,311

99.81%

530,229

0.19%

Melissa Stapleton Barnes

279,043,669

99.75%

695,871

0.25%

Christopher Huskilson

279,131,852

99.78%

607,688

0.22%

D. Randy Laney

279,104,688

99.77%

634,852

0.23%

Carol Leaman

279,172,883

99.80%

566,657

0.20%

Kenneth Moore

267,779,544

95.72%

11,959,996

4.28%

Masheed Saidi

279,089,815

99.77%

649,725

0.23%

Dilek Samil

277,098,832

99.06%

2,640,708

0.94%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and an advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $15 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 3 GW of installed renewable generation capacity.

AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

favicon.png?sn=TO00477&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-holds-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-announces-election-of-board-of-directors-301305733.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO00477&Transmission_Id=202106031938PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO00477&DateId=20210603
