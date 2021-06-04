American Well Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises American Well Corporation ("American Well" or the "Company") (: AMWL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

This investigation seeks to determine whether the American Well's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its September 2020 IPO, as well as subsequent investor communications contained statements of material facts that were untrue or omitted to state other facts that were necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the American Well's business and operations.

