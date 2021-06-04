FibroGen, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with over $250,000 in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 11, 2021; click here to submit trade information

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) investors that acquired shares between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that FibroGen issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.On April 6, 2021, FibroGen issued a statement providing “clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” FibroGen stated that its safety analysis “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen also disclosed, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, that FibroGen “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.” Shares of FibroGen dropped sharply, based on this news.

