ZIM Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAIFA, Israel, June 4, 2021

HAIFA, Israel, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,975,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $40.00 per ordinary share, by certain selling shareholders of the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about June 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for thirty (30) days after the offering launch date, to purchase up to 1,046,250 additional ordinary shares, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, from the selling shareholders.  ZIM is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

ZIM_Logo.jpg

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays are acting as global coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.  

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus.  Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZIM
ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 22, 2021. 

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected]

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
[email protected]

ZIM-F

favicon.png?sn=LN00194&sd=2021-06-04 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-announces-pricing-of-secondary-offering-301305857.html

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN00194&Transmission_Id=202106040235PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN00194&DateId=20210604
