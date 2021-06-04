Getinge grows with social funding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Getinge grows with social funding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GETINGE, Sweden, June 4, 2021

GETINGE, Sweden, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge has launched a new framework for social financing and a new social bond of SEK 570 million. The capital will be used to expand the production capacity of products that save lives.

Every year, millions of people in the world suffer from conditions that require life-supporting medical technology. In addition, there is a great need for reliable products in order to safely and effectively accelerate the development and production of necessary medicines in a safe and cost effective way, so that more patients can get access.

Getinge has a central role to play in this development, which has attracted the attention of hospitals, authorities and media all over the world, not at least during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to finance initiatives with clear social sustainability benefits like this, a new social framework has been created and a new social bond has been issued. The framework has been reviewed by a third party, Sustainalytics, to ensure that it meets international principles of sustainable finance.

The new social bond was issued on June 3, 2021.

"After only 20 minutes of book building, the offer was oversubscribed several times and to better terms than we had dared to hope for. We will return regularly to the market with offers like this, so that more investors will have an opportunity to participate in the future", says Lars Sandström, CFO at Getinge.

Closing was made with a total volume of SEK 570 M at a maturity of 3 years and an interest rate of STIBOR 3 months +70 bps. SEB acted as Structuring Adviser for the Social Financing Framework and leading banks in the issue were SEB and Svenska Handelsbanken.

The capital from this social bond will be used to expand the production of extracorporeal life support (ECLS) products for treatment for patients in a highly critical condition and to expand the production of BetaBags® which is used to minimize the risk of contamination in connection with drug production, such as COVID-19 vaccines and biopharmaceutical drugs.

Both ECLS and BetaBags® have received extensive and positive international attention in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need is expected to continue to increase for the foreseeable foreseeable period.

"For us at Getinge, sustainability is a given and included in all the activities we undertake. In addition to the social value we contribute with, we also have high ambitions in areas such as the environmental impact, where we offer products that consume less energy, water and chemicals in healthcare - and we aim to become carbon neutral by 2025 in our operations. In addition to the obvious benefits this creates for our customers and society at large, this means that we also are able to issue bonds at very good terms in the market", says Lars Sandström.

Media contact:

Lars Mattsson, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 00 43
E-mail: [email protected]

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-grows-with-social-funding,c3360682

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO00655&sd=2021-06-04 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getinge-grows-with-social-funding-301305860.html

SOURCE Getinge

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO00655&Transmission_Id=202106040246PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO00655&DateId=20210604
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment