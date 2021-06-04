Harmonic to Share Insights on the Ultra-Connected Future of Broadband

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that company executives will bring their unique perspectives on the ultra-connected future of broadband at the upcoming ANGA COM online congress, SCTE Live Learning Webinar and Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium. Leveraging insights gained from cutting-edge R&D and work with several leading cable operators, Harmonic experts will share strategies on FTTH PON, 10G, virtualized cable access and multi-access edge compute technologies that power agile broadband solutions for high-bandwidth connectivity.

"Harmonic is at the forefront of the next generation of broadband. Our innovative multi-access, cloud-native platform unifies cable and fiber architectures, opening the door to 10G services and bringing tremendous flexibility and efficiency in bandwidth provisioning," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "We look forward to sharing our vision of an ultra-connected broadband future and showcasing innovations that represent a transformative opportunity for operators and a significant milestone for the industry."

Harmonic executives will highlight the company's thought leadership and technological advancements in enabling multigigabit connectivity at the following events:

ANGA COM DIGITAL — A Close Look at 10G, Multi-Access Edge Computing and Cloud Streaming

Harmonic executives will shine the light on revolutionizing broadband networks and cloud streaming during the ANGA COM online congress:

Building the 10G Network : A panel discussion on building a future-proofed network will feature commentary from David Whitehead , senior director, cable solutions, EMEA at Harmonic on June 8 at 4 p.m. CEST .

: A panel discussion on building a future-proofed network will feature commentary from , senior director, cable solutions, EMEA at Harmonic on at . Transitioning to a Multi-Access Network : Jorge Figueroa , PON solutions manager at Harmonic, will share his insights on fiber, virtualization and transitioning to multi-access networks on a panel discussion slated for June 10 at 3 p.m. CEST .

: , PON solutions manager at Harmonic, will share his insights on fiber, virtualization and transitioning to multi-access networks on a panel discussion slated for at . Considerations When Streaming in the Cloud: Matan Raz , senior product manager, SaaS at Harmonic, will provide his unique perspective on new concepts for video streaming through a panel discussion on June 10 at 5 p.m. CEST .

SCTE Live Learning Webinar Series — Putting Next-Gen PON to Work: At SCTE's upcoming webinar on June 17 at 11 a.m. EDT, Harmonic's Figueroa will discuss how disaggregation and virtualization unify access networks, ways to ensure a seamless transition to PON and strategies for assuring PON interoperability.

Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium — Analysis of Evolving Cable Networks

Tech Transformers: The Next-Gen Network Evolution: Harmonic's Whitehead will examine the transformative changes currently underway to evolve HFC networks to meet new bandwidth demands. This panel discussion is scheduled for June 24 at 11:05 a.m. EDT.

A recognized market leader and pioneer in virtualized cable access and DAA, Harmonic enables operators to rapidly expand their network infrastructure, reduce their energy footprint, and deploy next-gen broadband services through its industry-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

