Genetron Health Releases 16 New Research Results at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BEIJING, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced the release of 16 research results at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.



The results were from studies that Genetron Health conducted in partnership with 16 leading hospitals in China. These studies optimized routine clinical diagnosis methods and mapped the characteristics of gene mutations, gene fusions, immunotherapy markers, and hereditary tumor markers across large cohorts of cancer patients. During these studies, the Company leveraged its innovative technology, such as the “One-Step Seq” method, and core products such as Onco PanscanTM, whole exome sequencing, urothelial tumor differential diagnosis, and gene sequencing, covering the entire spectrum of thyroid cancer management.

These studies analyzed nearly 10 different types of high-incidence cancers, covering lung cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer. They also provided important insights that can enable the accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Genetron Health’s research results may provide new strategies for the precise diagnosis and treatment of multiple types of cancers at different stages of development, strengthening the concept of full-cycle cancer management,” said Dr. Yunfu Hu, Genetron Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “For example, the research on genetic factors of lung cancer may help doctors to prevent or diagnose lung cancer at an earlier stage. New techniques that supplement the conventional approach to diagnosing renal pelvic cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer may also improve their detection rates among patients. Finally, further mapping of the characteristics for mutations, fusion, MSI and other markers across a population of patients with different types of cancers may help with the design of new products and enable more targeted treatment and immunotherapy benefits."

Optimizing routine clinical diagnosis methods

In order to reduce the pains and risks associated with invasive procedures such as ureteroscopies and cystoscopies, Genetron Health developed the “One-Step Seq” method for non-invasive and accurate urothelial tumor risk gene detection. This will help doctors better diagnose renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer. Research studies #e16500 and #e16509 show that, in the renal pelvic cancer and bladder cancer cohorts, this technology achieved sensitivities of 93% and 86%, respectively, which were significantly better than those of the non-invasive urine exfoliated cell FISH detection method.

Ultrasound and ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration biopsies (FNA) are currently the main method used by doctors to determine whether thyroid nodules are benign or malignant. For patients who cannot be diagnosed by FNA biopsies, Genetron Health has developed a full cycle genetic test for thyroid cancer, which is also based on the One-Step Seq Method. Preliminary data from study #e15028 shows that the product can help distinguish benign thyroid nodules from malignant ones, providing a reference for future treatment decisions.

Exploring gene mutation and fusion distribution characteristics

Seven studies (#e21577, #e16143, #e16042, #8573, #e21074, #3055, #4121) further explored the mutation and fusion characteristics of melanoma, gall bladder cancer, esophageal cancer, thymoma, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and pancreatic cancer, respectively. They examined the characteristics across multiple dimensions to find potential targets for precision treatment.

Exploring the distribution characteristics of immunotherapy markers

Five studies (#2606, #2586, #e14575, #e14576, #2587) explored the distribution characteristics of immunotherapy markers and their ability to predict the efficacy of immunotherapy on a population of patients with different types of cancers. Such markers included POLE/POLD1 mutations, HMTs loss-of-function mutations, TMB and hypermutations, MSI, and KMT2C/D loss-of-function mutations, respectively, providing further insights for immunotherapy.

Exploring the distribution characteristics of hereditary tumor markers

Study #e20511 explored the correlation between genetic factors and the development of lung cancer, through the in-depth analysis of germline mutations in patients with lung cancer. The results further clarify the pathology of lung cancer, which will help enable early detection and diagnosis. Such results may also provide ideas for a strategy to better prevent and treat the disease in a more targeted manner.

Abstract # Title 2586 The predictive values of loss-of-function variants in histone methyltransferases for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors 2587 Association of KMT2C/D loss-of-function mutations with tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors 2606 Investigating the various predictive values of POLE/POLD1 mutations for response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in different solid tumors 3055 Differences of US-FNA BSRTC class, postoperative pathology and mutation landscape of thyroid nodules between China and other countries 4121 Genomic profiling of KRAS wide-type pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas identifies targetable genetic alterations 8573 Myasthenia gravis-associated thymoma and myasthenia gravis-free thymoma have distinct somatic mutation and gene expression profiles e14575 Exploration of the TMB and hypermutation Landscape in Chinese pan-Cancer patient by NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING e14576 Exploration of the MSI landscape in Chinese pan-cancer patient by NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING e15028 Significance of molecular detection in diagnosis of benign and malignant thyroid nodules in China e16143 Evaluation of somatic and germline mutations in Chinese patients with gallbladder carcinoma reveals clinically actionable targets e16042 Genomic profiling of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma reveals actionable genetic alterations e16500 Accuracy of an urine-based liquid biopsy genetic test in detecting renal pelvic cancer e16509 A multicenter, prospective evaluation of a urine-based assay for bladder cancer diagnosis e20511 Genomic features of lung cancer patients harboring germlinemutations associated with hereditary cancer syndromes e21074 Identification of RET fusion as mechanisms of resistance toEGFR tyrosine-kinase inhibitors e21577 Genetic landscape of melanoma in China reveals enrichment of fusions in driver-negative melanoma

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) ( GTH, Financial) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the research results and genomic research, Company’s One-Step Seq Method, studies on optimizing clinical routine diagnosis methods are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

