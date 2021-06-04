Trane Technologies Board of Directors Appoints Gary Forsee as Lead Independent Director; Dick Swift Retires After 26 Years of Board Service

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trane Technologies Board of Directors Appoints Gary Forsee as Lead Independent Director; Dick Swift Retires After 26 Years of Board Service

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Gary Forsee, retired chair and CEO of Sprint Nextel Corporation and former president of the University of Missouri System, as lead independent director, effective immediately.



“As lead independent director, Gary will offer strategic insights, guidance and expertise on governance matters as we create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Mike Lamach, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. “Given his long tenure on the Board, Gary has a strong understanding of our businesses and end markets. In addition to his deep business and financial acumen, he brings unique experience and insights on talent management, technology and innovation and strategic change. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”



Forsee joined the Trane Technologies Board of Directors in 2007. He currently serves on the Board’s Compensation Committee, Technology and Innovation Committee and Executive Committee, and since 2008 has chaired the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Forsee will continue to chair this committee, recently rechartered as the Sustainability, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, in addition to his role as lead independent director.



Forsee succeeds Dick Swift, retired chairman, president and CEO for Foster Wheeler Ltd. and former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council. Swift has served as lead independent director since January 2010 and is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service on the company’s Board of Directors.



Swift has served on the Board’s Audit Committee since first joining the Board in 1995, chairing the committee from 1996 – 2015. In addition to his role as lead director, he has most recently served on the Audit Committee, the Finance Committee, the Technology and Innovation Committee and the Executive Committee. Swift also has served on the boards of CVS Health Corporation and Public Service Enterprise Group, and in 2018 was honored as an Outstanding Director by Financial Times-ODX.



“Dick has been a tremendous asset to our Board of Directors and to me, personally,” said Lamach. “He has provided sound counsel to our Board and to company leadership. His leadership of an organization that was instrumental in some of the world’s most significant engineering projects enabled him to contribute to our business growth and operational strategies in a distinct and meaningful way. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Dick for his expertise, guidance, and substantial contributions over time to our company’s differentiated and long-term value to stakeholders.”



Separately, Trane Technologies today announced that Dave Regnery has been appointed chief executive officer, succeeding Mike Lamach, who was named executive chair of the Board of Directors until his retirement sometime in the first half of 2022. These changes are effective July 1.



About Trane Technologies



Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210604005086r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005086/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment