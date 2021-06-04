Bristol Myers Squibb to Take Part in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference





Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Chris+Boerner%2C+Ph.D.%2C+Executive+Vice+President%2C+Chief+Commercialization+Officer and Samit+Hirawat%2C+M.D.%2C+Executive+Vice+President%2C+Chief+Medical+Officer%2C+Global+Drug+Development, will answer questions about the company at 9:40 a.m. ET.









Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.









About Bristol Myers Squibb









Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.









CorporateFinancial-News





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005035/en/