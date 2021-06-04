CareDx Presents Groundbreaking AlloSure® Data at the 2021 American Transplant Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced its participation in the 2021 American Transplant Congress (ATC), including two symposia and the presentation of 40 scientific abstracts.

“We look forward to sharing groundbreaking findings from ADMIRAL and KOAR, both multi-center, prospective studies as we continue to drive innovation in transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, President & CEO of CareDx. “These are the first long-term studies on donor-derived cell-free DNA. They are part of 40 scientific abstracts from more than 30 authors, representing 25 centers, related to CareDx solutions accepted by ATC.”

The first symposium, scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT will cover AlloSure utility in heart, lung, and liver transplant recipients.

Featured speakers:

Mario Deng, MD, FACC, FESC, UCLA Health

Manreet Kanwar, MD, Allegheny General Hospital

Sam Weigt, MD, UCLA Health

Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT San Antonio

Sander Florman, MD, Mount Sinai

The second symposium, scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT will highlight findings from the ADMIRAL study, the largest multi-center report looking at real-world prospective utility of AlloSure. Speakers will also present one-year data from the first 1,000 patients enrolled in the KOAR study, a landmark registry that evaluates AlloSure utility in discriminating rejection from no rejection, impact on the reduction in number of biopsies, and ability to prognosticate graft survival rates in kidney transplant recipients.

Featured speakers:

Gaurav Gupta, MD, VCU Health

Lihong Bu, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota Medical Center

Tarek Alhamad, MD, MS, FACP, FASN, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Jonathan S. Bromberg, MD, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Stanley C. Jordan, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

“ATC is one of the premier events for clinicians and scientists in transplantation to come together and share the best the field has to offer,” said Jonathan Bromberg, MD, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I’m excited to connect with other colleagues and share the latest data coming out of the ADMIRAL study, the largest prospective real-world report looking at the utility of donor-derived cell-free DNA in kidney transplant recipients. Findings from this study have the potential to significantly impact the care for this group of patients.”

In addition, CareDx will host a special virtual event for investors on the latest innovations in transplantation on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Featured speakers:

Reg Seeto, President & CEO, CareDx

Sham Dholakia, MD, DPhil, SVP of Medical Affairs, CareDx

Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Eugene C. DePasquale, MD, Keck Medicine of USC

Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Deborah Jo Levine, MD, UT Health San Antonio

Sander Florman, MD, Mount Sinai Health System

Jacfranz Guiteau, MD, Medical City Healthcare

Brian J. Berthiaume, MHA, UAB Medicine

This special investor event is not part of the ATC programing. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3bRwFUi

