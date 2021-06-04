Kia America Announces 2021 Niro EV

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2020 Kia Niro ranked number one among mass-market brands in the inaugural J.D. Power 2021 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, the 2021 model year arrives as largely a carryover but with technology and convenience enhancements. Niro EV continues to deliver an estimated 239 miles of range1 on a single charge and may be eligible for state and local utility incentives, depending on location of purchase.

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door-logic based)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (EX)

Remote Start functionality allows for cabin preheating or cooling

Niro EV expands the available DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)2 including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve

Trim Levels/Pricing 3 – MSRP (excludes $ 1,175 destination)

• EX:

• EX Premium: $39,090 $44,650

Powertrain:

State-of-the-art 64 kWh battery and 201-horsepower electric motor

Range1:

• All Electric Range: 239 miles

Fuel Economy. MPGe 4 : (city/highway/combined):

• MPGe: 123/102/112 (City/Highway/Combined)

D riveWise Features2 :

Forward Collision Warning Std: EX, EX Premium

Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Cyc & FCA-Ped) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection) Std: EX, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Std: EX, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA) Std: EX, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G) Std: EX

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C) Std: EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Std: EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA) Std: EX, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Std: EX, EX Premium



Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 172.2 in.



• Overall Width: 71.1 in.



• Overall Height: 61.8 in. (with standard roof rails)



• Wheelbase: 106.3 in.



• Cargo Capacity: 18.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray) 53 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray) 99.6 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)



• Curb Weight, min: 3,854 lbs.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

3 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

4 EPA equivalent gasoline fuel efficiency for electric mode operation.



