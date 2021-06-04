Aemetis Chairman/CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10, 2021

Scheduled as Expert on the “Future of Energy” Panel and Will Present Aemetis to Institutional Investors in Keynote Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

CUPERTINO, CA, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX) announced todaythat Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee has accepted an invitation to present the Aemetis corporate presentation, serve on the “Future of Energy” panel, and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The “Future of Energy” panel is 9:20 am ET and the Aemetis corporate presentation is 2:40 pm ET on June 10. Private discussions with investors are scheduled throughout the day from 9 am to 4 pm. The conference presentation will be posted on the Investors section of the Aemetis website at http://www.aemetis.com/investors/presentation/ .

The presentation will focus on -426 carbon intensity dairy renewable natural gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel using renewable oils hydrotreated with negative carbon intensity hydrogen from waste wood, and the ethanol plant efficiency upgrades that Aemetis is completing to maximize value from the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, and the IRS 45Q carbon re-use and sequestration tax credit.

McAfee’s presentation will feature underground carbon sequestration without the need for long range pipelines for the 52-dairy Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas Project, the Aemetis ethanol plant, and the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero jet and diesel plant design commercializes patented technology exclusive to Aemetis for the production of renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel for aviation and commercial truck markets. The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant has a planned capacity of 45 million gallons per year in phase I to be operational in 2023, expanding to 90 million gallons per year by 2025. The plant is being built at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former US Army ammunitions plant in Riverbank, California.

The Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas renewable natural gas project, the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant include $56 million of grant funding and other support from the USDA, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and PG&E’s energy efficiency program.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy into below zero carbon transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can immediately “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel integrated biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the biogas project, the jet and diesel project, the upgrade of the ethanol biorefinery, our compliance with governmental programs, and the ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

