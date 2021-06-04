PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 3 June 2021 of the following PDMR share dealing:

On 3 June 2021 Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) purchased 5,163 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 63.83p per share.

Following the transactions as described above:

The total shareholding of Mr Hume and persons closely associated with Mr Hume has increased to 12,163 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alister Hume 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Business Development Manager b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 63.83p 5,163 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 5,163 Ordinary Shares Price 63.83p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 3 June 2021 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: [email protected] SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker) Grant Barker / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Shard Capital (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: [email protected]

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/650343/PDMR-Notification



